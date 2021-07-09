Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are busy mulling over names and has zeroed upon two names that are..Scroll down to know

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are busy parenting their sons Taimur Ali Khan and a second child who was born earlier this year. Though Bebo often shares a glimpse of her second-born on her social media handle, she managed to keep his identity and name a secret from the world. However, now we have got hands-on really interesting news that will make the Safeena's fans jump high in excitement.

As per the latest report in Bombay Times, Kareena and Saif are currently addressing the little Pataudi as 'Jeh'. The power couple is busy mulling over names and have zeroed upon two names that are Mansoor and Jeh. For unversed, Mansoor is the name of Saif's father and legend of cricket world 'Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi'. However, it's not confirmed which name they are going to pick. The couple is also yet to make an official announcement regarding the same.

Seeing this, it seems the couple is quite cautioned after they received heavy flak from netizens for naming their son Taimur. Also, with his cute chubby looks, he is quite a favourite among paparazzi and always manages to win their heart with his adorable action. The couple is carefully mulling on names and taking time in revealing the name of their little munchkin, unlike they did with Taimur.

Earlier, on Mother Day, she shared an adorable pic of Taimur lovingly holding his younger brother. She captioned it as, "And these two give me hope... for a better tomorrow Happy Mother’s Day to all you beautiful, strong mothers out there...Keep the faith."

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen alongside Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, while Saif has few films in his kitty for release, namely Bhoot Police, Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Adipurush.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv