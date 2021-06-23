We all know, Krisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Hrithik Roshan have funny nicknames, but do you know Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Varun Dhawan's nicknames. Scroll down to know

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: We all have nicknames, while some are funny or beautiful, some tend to sound embarrassing. And our Bollywood celebs are no exception. Apart from having popular screen names, they also have some funny nicknames that they do not want their fans to know. As we all know, Krisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Hrithik Roshan have funny nicknames, but do you know Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Varun Dhawan's nicknames.

Here we are with the list of Bollywood stars with hilarious nicknames:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The former Miss World is fondly known as Ash, however, many know that her actual nickname is 'Gullu'.

Priyanka Chopra

Global star is known as Piggy Chops and PeeCee, but not many know that her actual nickname is Mithu and Mimi.

Anushka Sharma

Out of all the celebs, Anushka has quite a hilarious and unique nickname given by her family. The actress is lovingly called Nusheshwar, however, her dear hubby shortened it to Nushki.

Varun Dhawan

The Coolie No. 1 actor feels embarrassed when his father-veteran filmmaker David Dhawan calls him with his nickname in public. Yes, you read that right, the actor is lovingly called Pappu at home.

Sonam Kapoor

Owing to her long neck and height, father Anil Kapoor calls his daughter Giraffe.

Bipasha Basu

The actress has quite a few nicknames such as Bips, Baby, Bip, and Bipsy, however, not many know that she is lovingly called Bonnie by her family.

Shraddha Kapoor

The actress has not one or two but three nicknames. Her family calls her Rani, Shreds and Chimdi.

Ranbir Kapoor

The actor has a unique nickname Dabbu like his cousins Kareena and Krisma, however not many know that mother Neetu Kapoor lovingly calls her son Raymond, as she believes he is the complete and perfect man.

Ranveer Singh

Well, to your surprise Ranveer has a perfect nickname, which even suits his personality, that is, Rambo.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv