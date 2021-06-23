Do you know Anushka Sharma's nickname is Nusheshwar? Check list of B-town celebs' hilarious nicknames here
New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: We all have nicknames, while some are funny or beautiful, some tend to sound embarrassing. And our Bollywood celebs are no exception. Apart from having popular screen names, they also have some funny nicknames that they do not want their fans to know. As we all know, Krisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Hrithik Roshan have funny nicknames, but do you know Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Varun Dhawan's nicknames.
Here we are with the list of Bollywood stars with hilarious nicknames:
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
The former Miss World is fondly known as Ash, however, many know that her actual nickname is 'Gullu'.
Priyanka Chopra
Global star is known as Piggy Chops and PeeCee, but not many know that her actual nickname is Mithu and Mimi.
Anushka Sharma
Out of all the celebs, Anushka has quite a hilarious and unique nickname given by her family. The actress is lovingly called Nusheshwar, however, her dear hubby shortened it to Nushki.
Varun Dhawan
The Coolie No. 1 actor feels embarrassed when his father-veteran filmmaker David Dhawan calls him with his nickname in public. Yes, you read that right, the actor is lovingly called Pappu at home.
Sonam Kapoor
Owing to her long neck and height, father Anil Kapoor calls his daughter Giraffe.
Bipasha Basu
The actress has quite a few nicknames such as Bips, Baby, Bip, and Bipsy, however, not many know that she is lovingly called Bonnie by her family.
Shraddha Kapoor
The actress has not one or two but three nicknames. Her family calls her Rani, Shreds and Chimdi.
Ranbir Kapoor
The actor has a unique nickname Dabbu like his cousins Kareena and Krisma, however not many know that mother Neetu Kapoor lovingly calls her son Raymond, as she believes he is the complete and perfect man.
Ranveer Singh
Well, to your surprise Ranveer has a perfect nickname, which even suits his personality, that is, Rambo.
Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv