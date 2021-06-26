Not many know, Aditya Roy Kapur shouted at superstar Salman Khan during the shooting of his debut movie London Dreams. Scroll down to know how Salman reacted

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Aditya Roy Kapur stepped into Bollywood in 2009 with the film London Dreams, co-starring Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn and Rannvijay Singha. Though the film didn't perform well at the box office, the actor caught everyone's attention. Ever since then, there was no looking back for the actor, and he went on to give some memorable performance in films such as Aashiqui 2, Guzaarish, Malang and Kalank, to name a few. However, not many know, Aditya shouted at superstar Salman Khan during the shooting of his debut movie.

Yes, you read that, but the tale is a bit twisted, Aditya had to shout at Salman at his first-ever shot with Salman. As soon as he got to know this, it sent a chill down his spine and managed to give the shot in several retakes.

Last year in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Aditya recalled how he managed to give his first shot and was quoted saying, "In the scene, Salman bhai is lying on the bed and we as fellow band members are berating him. After a point, Ajay sir walks out, leaving Rannvijay and me with him. I had to scream at, and I was like 'What!' I knew it was only acting, but I had to muster up courage to do it. I don’t remember how many takes I gave. Fortunately, his eyes were closed, which made it somewhat easier for me.

He further added when he thought he overdid the shot, Salman Khan sacred him with his reaction. "I think I overdid it a bit because, at one point, Salman bhai opened one eye, looked at me, and said, “Kya hai?” I immediately started apologising profusely, and he broke into a smile, saying he was joking and that I was doing well and should go on. He had really scared me for one second, but after that, everything became easy. Ajay sir and Salman bhai made me feel comfortable as a newcomer," he concluded.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aditya Roy Kapur was last seen in Anurag Basu's Ludo. He will next be seen in Kapil Verma's Om: The Battle Within opposite Sanjana Sanghi.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv