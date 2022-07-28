'Do We Want To Be Saudi Arabia?': Ratna Pathak Shah Feels India Is Becoming 'Conservative'

Ratna Pathak Shah has always impressed the audience with her powerful performances in films. Apart from her stellar performances, she is known for being vocal about her opinions. Recently, she expressed her concern about society becoming 'conservative'. In an interview, she talked about how the advertisements for kundali or astrologers have increased and also addressed that women get most affected in the conservative society.

While talking to Pinkvilla about the ageist and sexist comments about her film Lipstick Under My Burkha and how these comments are still an issue in today's society, she said that very few things have changed in the crucial areas for women like more women in the workforce and more educated women.

She further addressed that society is becoming extremely conservative and how she was asked about keeping Karwa Chauth fast for the time last year. She told Pinkvilla, “Our society is becoming extremely conservative. I feel that very strongly. We are becoming superstitious, we are being forced into accepting and making religion a very important part of one’s life. Suddenly everyone’s talking about, ‘Karva Chauth ka vrat nai kar rahe hai aap?’. Till today no one has asked me this, last year was the first time someone asked me about it. I said, ‘Pagal hun main?’ Isn’t it appalling that modern educated women do Karva Chauth, praying for the lives of husbands so that they can have some validity in life.”

“So we are going conservative. Look at the number of ads for kundali dikhao, vaastu karao, apna astrologer ko dikhao. Look at the funny ones, like Nithyananda who has got an island somewhere. Every single silly, old Guru from under every rock has jumped out and everyone’s flocking to them. Is this the sign of modern society, and where a rationalist like Dabholkar gets killed in broad daylight and nothing can be done about it. His trial is still going on, and nothing will be done about it,” Hum Do Humare Do actress added.

Ratna Pathak Shah also talked about the situation of women in Saudi Arabia and said that if India wants to become like Saudi Arabia.

On the work front, Ratna Pathak Shah was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Attack.