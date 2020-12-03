In a now deleted tweet, Kangana had shared the picture of 73-year-old Mahinder Kaur and claimed she was the same dadi who was part of the Shaheen Bagh protests which erupted earlier this year against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The actor said the lady was available for protest for Rs 100.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh and Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut engaged in war of words on social media on Thursday over the latter's tweet where she misidentified an elderly Sikh woman protesting against farm bills as Bilkis Bano of Shaheen Bagh.

In a now deleted tweet, Kangana had shared the picture of 73-year-old Mahinder Kaur and claimed she was the same dadi who was part of the Shaheen Bagh protests which erupted earlier this year against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The actor said the lady was available for protest for Rs 100.

Taking to Twitter, Diljit posted a video of Mahinder Kaur and asked Kangana to verify facts before making a statement. This started a war of words between Diljit and Ranaut, with the latter calling the singer Karan Johar's pet and herself a lioness.

Respected MAHINDER KAUR JI 🙏🏾



Ah Sunn La Ni With Proof @KanganaTeam



Banda Ena V Ni Anna Hona Chaida..

Kush v Boli Turi jandi aa .. pic.twitter.com/Ie1jNGJ0J1 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 2, 2020

Ooo Karan johar ke paltu, jo dadi Saheen Baag mein apni citizenship keliye protest kar rahi thi wohi Bilkis Bano dadi ji Farmers ke MSP ke liye bhi protest karti hue dikhi. Mahinder Kaur ji ko toh main janti bhi nahin. Kya drama chalaya hai tum logon ne? Stop this right now. https://t.co/RkXRVKfXV1 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 3, 2020

Tuneh Jitne Logon Ke Saath Film Ki Tu Un Sab Ki Paaltu Hai...?

Fer To List Lambi Ho Jaegi Maalko Ki..?



Eh Bollywood Wale Ni PUNJAB Wale aa .. Hikk Te Vajj Sadey



Jhooth bol kar logo ko badhkana aur emotions se khailna woh toh aap achey se janti ho..😊 https://t.co/QIzUDoStWs — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 3, 2020

In the following tweet, Ranaut said that the truth behind the protesters agitating against the farm bills would soon be out like Shaheen Bagh.

Mera ya tumhara sahi hona zaroori nahin hai, desh ka sahi hona zaroori hai, tum log farmers ko bhatka rahe ho, pareshaan hoon main inn protests se aaye din in riots se iss khoon kharabe se, aur tum sab bhaagidaar ho ismein... remember that ... https://t.co/shhe4lyM43 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 3, 2020

Diljit then shared the picture of Mahinder Kaur and asked if she looks to her as one who incite violence.

"Do they appear to you as ones who would incite violence? Every word you say speaks of the same. What do you want? They are like God for us. Did nobody teach you any etiquettes of speaking? Punjabis will teach you how to speak to those elder to you," he said.

Ah Tainu Khoob Kharabe Wale Lagde ne..?



Har gal Te Khoob Kharaba.. Chauni ki an Tu ?



Eh Sadey Lai RABB DA ROOP NE🙏🏾



Tainu Bolan Di Tameez Ni Sikahi Kisey Ne



Punjabi Dasan Ge Tainu Kidan Boli da Apne Ton Vadeya Naal.. https://t.co/RCqerefEFf pic.twitter.com/dMe4Xi2H52 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 3, 2020

Posted By: Lakshay Raja