The saree-clad on-screen Deepika was seen wearing a short yellow dress in a latest video and witnessed an oops moment. Scroll down to watch the video and know how her fans reacted.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: TV actress Deepika Singh who rose to fame with her work in daily soap Diya Aur Baati Hum is one of the popular stars of small screen. She is one of such stars who has been admired by fans for her cuteness and innocence. But in real life, she seems a bit bubbly and outgoing. Her Instagram is full of pics and videos which are exactly the opposite of her on-screen image. Yes, the Saree-clad bahu was seen wearing a short yellow dress in a latest video and witnessed an oops moment.

The video which she shared on her official account featured Deepika dancing in an outdoor setup on Deepika Padukone's Chennai Express track 'Ban Ke Titli'. While shaking a leg and twirling her dress was blown by the wind for a nanosecond. After realizing that the actress herself starts laughing but doesn't stop her dance.

Take a look at Deepika Singh's Instagram video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Singh Goyal (@deepikasingh150)

As soon as the video was uploaded it went viral for all the wrong reasons. Her fans and wellwishers started commenting on the actress's video. One user wrote, "Aisi videos ap par shoot nahi karti pls khayal rakhiye kyunki ek video viral hogyi na fhir pachtana padega", while another one said, "need more practice."

Apart from that, there have been a lot of other users who praised her video and commented with heart emojis on her post. Some even praised her performance saying 'Nice video mam'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, her role as Sandhya in Diya Aur Baat Hum gained her immense popularity. Talking about her personal life she tied the knot with her show's Rohit Raj Goyal and gave birth to a baby boy in 2017.

So guys, what are your thoughts about Deepika Singh's dance video. Do let us know in the comments.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal