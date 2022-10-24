Diwali 2022: Shehnaaz Gill And Guru Randhawa Are The Coolest Punjabis As They Groove Together | Watch

SHEHNAAZ Gill always manages to light up the room with her charm and smile and her latest video with singer Guru Randhawa is the proof. The actress recently attended the Diwali party hosted by the producer Krishan Kumar and Guru also attended the party.

Guru shared a fun dance video with Shehnaaz and wrote, "With India's fav @shehnaazgill Happy Diwali."

He also posted pictures with Shehnaaz, Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Kapil Sharma and Tamannaah Bhatia. He wrote, "Happy Diwali everyone. God bless us all."

May God Bless us all ❤️🪔 pic.twitter.com/Hz4XVZr185 — Guru Randhawa (@GuruOfficial) October 24, 2022

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz looked stunning in a beige lehenga, with beautiful patterns on it. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Happy Diwali".

Krishan Kumar's party was attended by Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Sidharth Malhotra, and Kiara Advani, among others.

On the work front, Shehnaaz was last seen in the Punjabi film 'Honsla Rakh', along with Diljit Dosanjh. As per the reports, she will be seen in Rhea Kapoor's female-centric film. The movie will be directed by Rhea Kapoor's husband Karan Boolani and will also star Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pedenekar, as per the reports.

As per some reports, Shehnaaz will be seen in Rhea Kapoor's film. “Like Rhea’s previous film Veere Di Wedding (2018), her upcoming movie is also a women-oriented subject. Shehnaaz is the latest to join the cast of the film, which is slated to go on floors by the end of this month. This film will see Shehnaaz in a different avatar,” a source was quoted saying by Times of India.

The actress rose to fame after appearing in the reality show Bigg Boss but did not win the show. She will be seen in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Ki Jaan, along with Pooja Hegde, Sidharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal and Jassie Gill. The movie will release on Eid 2023. The movie was earlier titled as Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and was supposed to release on December 30, 2022.