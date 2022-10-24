Diwali 2022: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan Twin In Black For Deepavali Celebration | See Pics

KAREENA KAPOOR and Saif Ali Khan are the coolest couple in B-town and never fail to give major fashion goals together. The couple celebrated the festival of Diwali together with their family and were seen twinning in black. Kareena was recently shooting for her film and took some time off to celebrate the festival.

Saif Ali Khan's sister Soha Ali Khan posted the pictures with Kareena, Saif and Kunal Khemmu. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Love light and laughter. Wishing a very happy Diwali to you and you loved ones #happydiwali."

(Image Credits: Soha Ali Khan/Instagram)

Happy Diwali from Kareena and her family! pic.twitter.com/K12Y9WZsqO — Kareena Kapoor Khan (@KareenaK_FC) October 24, 2022

Earlier, Kareena posted a stunning picture in a black outfit and glammed up her look with smokey eye make. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Hi there..."

On her wedding anniversary, she wrote, "Me and you. you and me to eternity we go… Happy 10 Handsome Man."

Kareena has also been sharing some behind the scene pictures on Instagram from the film set. Meanwhile, her son Jeh has joined her and her adorable pictures with Jeh are too cute to miss. Sharing the pictures, Kareena wrote, "Off to work with my Boy…but a quick Pose before we leave…#Jeh baba#Kaam pe chalo.."

Kareena posted pictures in which she can be seen standing in the middle of the forest and wearing a coat. Sharing the pictures, Kareena wrote, "Freezing in the Forest but must Pose for you guys…#Forest Fashion."

She also announced that she has started working on her 67th or 68th film. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Day 1. Film number 67 or 68? Chalo guys let’s do this."

On the work front, Kareena was earlier shooting for Sujoy Ghosh's film 'Devotion of Suspect X'. She shared many behind the scene pictures and videos as well. The movie also stars Jaideep Alhawat and Vijay Varma. She was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, along with Aamir Khan and Mona Singh.

On Saif Ali Khan's work front, he will be seen in Adipurush and he will be seen as Lankesh. Based on the epic saga of Ramayana, the movie also stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh.