Diwali 2022: Kala Chasma, Nach Punjabban; Add These Top Bollywood Songs To Your Playlist And Spice Up Your Party

Diwali 2022 will be celebrated across the globe on October 24. Marking the return of Lord Ram to his home in Ayodhya after a 14-year exile, the festival is celebrated in all its glory by Hindus around the world.

The festival of Diwali is celebrated with people going to their friends’ and families’ houses and exchanging gifts. And any party is incomplete without peppy Bollywood tracks that make it impossible for people to not break into a dance.

Take a look at these chartbuster Hindi songs to add to your Diwali 2022 playlist and add extra fun to your bash:

Nach Punjabban

The infamous song ‘Nach Punjabban’ from Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani-starrer ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ has over 100 million views across YouTube. The song is a perfect starter to any party and will make you groove wherever you are.

Kala Chashma

Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra danced to the remake of the original ‘Kala Chashma’ in their 2016 film ‘Baar Baar Dekho’. Katrina’s washboard abs and killer dance moves made the song an instant success.

Sadi Gali

Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan’s song ‘Sadi Gali’ from ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ is an evergreen song for every party.

Coka 2.0

Starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, ‘Coka 2.0’ from ‘Liger’ has the perfect mix of Punjabi as well as modern to make your Diwali party more rocking.

Gallan Goodiyaan

The perfect family number from ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’, ‘Gallan Goodiyaan’ will make you want to rush to the dance floor and break into a dance number ASAP.

Dance Ka Bhoot

Ranbir Kapoor wowed the audiences with his latest film, ‘Brahmastra’. Not just his acting, his dance on the track ‘Dance Ka Bhoot’ proved to be a winner amongst the audiences and is a must for your Bollywood party.

Add these songs to make your party more happening!