Diwali 2022: From Varun Dhawan To Shehnaaz Gill, Bollywood Stars Dazzle At Krishan Kumar's Grand Party

Diwali 2022: Bollywood stars including Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Varun Dhawan, Shehnaaz Gill attended Krishan Kumar's Diwali Bash.

By Simran Srivastav
Mon, 24 Oct 2022 09:10 AM IST
Diwali 2022: From Varun Dhawan To Shehnaaz Gill, Bollywood Stars Dazzle At Krishan Kumar's Grand Party
Image Credits: Viral Bhayani

PRODUCER Krishan Kumar hosted a grand party on the occasion of Choti Diwali and it was a star-studded affair. The party was lit up by Bollywood stars who arrived in style. Bollywood divas Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday arrived together at the party and gave major fashion goals for this festive season. Bollywood heartthrobs Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kartik Aaryan and Karan Kundrra also looked dapper in their ethnic attires. The most loved couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif looked beautiful as they arrived together at the party.

Take a look at the pictures from Krishan Kumar's party:

Ananya Panday looked beautiful in a red saree and Sara Ali Khan looked stunning in a simple yet elegant white lehenga.

Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan at Krishan Kumar's Diwali Party

Actress-social media star Avneet Kaur, Krystal D'souza and Ekta Kapoor glam up the style quotient at the party.

Avneet Kaur, Krystal D'Souza, Ekta Kapoor at Krishan Kumar's Diwali Party

Shilpa Shetty looked drop-dead gorgeous in a pink saree. Meanwhile, Karan Kundrra looked dapper in blue ethnic attire.

Karan Kundrra, Shilpa Shetty at Krishan Kumar's Diwali Party

Rajkummar Rao looked dashing in a white kurta. Singer Guru Randhawa looked handsome in a black pathani kurta.

Rajummar Rao, Guru Randhawa at Krishan Kumar's Diwali Party

Meanwhile, comedian-actor Kapil Sharma posed with Gulshan Kumar.

Kapil Sharma at Krishan Kumar's Diwali Party

Anil Kapoor arrived in style in white traditional attire. Shamita Shetty posed with her mother as well.

Anil Kapoor, Shamita Shetty at Krishan Kumar's Diwali Party

Sonu Sood looked dashing in an all-black outfit.

Sonu Sood at Krishan Kumar's Diwali Party

Varun Dhawan posed for the paps in a white outfit and Sara Ali Khan posed with her brother Ibrahim.

Varun Dhawan, Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan at Krishan Kumar's Diwali Party

Bollywood heartthrob Sidharth Malhotra dazzled in a green kurta with a flower print.

Sidharth Malhotra at Krishan Kumar's Diwali Party

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill made heads turn in a beige lehenga with a beautiful print on it.

Shehnaaz Gill at Krishan Kumar's Diwali Party

Kiara Advani looked stunning in a blue saree.

Kiara Advani at Krishan Kumar's party

Bollywood's most loved couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif arrived together at the party.

Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal at Krishan Kumar's Diwali Party

Kartik Aaryan looked dapper in a pink kurta.

Kartik Aaryan at Krishan Kumar's party

(Image Credits: Viral Bhayani)

Earlier, Ekta Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Kriti Sanan, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla also hosted a grand Diwali party. It was attended by many Bollywood and television stars. 

