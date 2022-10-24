Diwali 2022: From Varun Dhawan To Shehnaaz Gill, Bollywood Stars Dazzle At Krishan Kumar's Grand Party

PRODUCER Krishan Kumar hosted a grand party on the occasion of Choti Diwali and it was a star-studded affair. The party was lit up by Bollywood stars who arrived in style. Bollywood divas Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday arrived together at the party and gave major fashion goals for this festive season. Bollywood heartthrobs Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kartik Aaryan and Karan Kundrra also looked dapper in their ethnic attires. The most loved couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif looked beautiful as they arrived together at the party.

Take a look at the pictures from Krishan Kumar's party:

Ananya Panday looked beautiful in a red saree and Sara Ali Khan looked stunning in a simple yet elegant white lehenga.

Actress-social media star Avneet Kaur, Krystal D'souza and Ekta Kapoor glam up the style quotient at the party.

Shilpa Shetty looked drop-dead gorgeous in a pink saree. Meanwhile, Karan Kundrra looked dapper in blue ethnic attire.

Rajkummar Rao looked dashing in a white kurta. Singer Guru Randhawa looked handsome in a black pathani kurta.

Meanwhile, comedian-actor Kapil Sharma posed with Gulshan Kumar.

Anil Kapoor arrived in style in white traditional attire. Shamita Shetty posed with her mother as well.

Sonu Sood looked dashing in an all-black outfit.

Varun Dhawan posed for the paps in a white outfit and Sara Ali Khan posed with her brother Ibrahim.

Bollywood heartthrob Sidharth Malhotra dazzled in a green kurta with a flower print.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill made heads turn in a beige lehenga with a beautiful print on it.

Kiara Advani looked stunning in a blue saree.

Bollywood's most loved couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif arrived together at the party.

Kartik Aaryan looked dapper in a pink kurta.

(Image Credits: Viral Bhayani)

Earlier, Ekta Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Kriti Sanan, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla also hosted a grand Diwali party. It was attended by many Bollywood and television stars.