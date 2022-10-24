Diwali 2022: Allu Arjun And Wife Sneha Host A Grand Party For Family And Friends | See Pics

ALLU ARJUN and his wife Sneha threw a big Diwali party for their famiy, friends and colleagues from the film industry. The two gave a major couple and fashion goals at the Diwali bash and looked absolutely stunning together. Allu Arjun looked dapper in a classic black ethnic attire and Sneha looked drop-dead gorgeous in a blue and silver lehenga.

The party was attended by Niharika Konidela, Sushmitha, Sai Dharam Tej, Vaisshnav Tej, and other family members. They also called Sneha 'the best host' and gave a glimpse of the stunning decorations of the party. Sneha is an active social media user and posted several pictures on social media. Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan did not attend the party because of their busy work schedule.

Take a look at inside pictures of Allu Arjun and Sneha's Diwali Party:

(Image Courtesy: Allu Sneha Reddy/Instagram Story)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Allu Arjun will be seen in the second instalment of Pushpa, Pushpa: The Rule. He has also started shooting for the film and the movie will reportedly release next year.

Allu Arjun essayed the role of Pushpa Raj, and Rashmika Mandanna was seen as Srivalli in the action thriller. Meanwhile, Fahadh Faasil played the role of an antagonist in the film. The movie also stars Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Harish Uthaman and Vennela Kishore in the pivotal role.

Allu Arjun is also in talks for Koratala Siva's film AA21. A further announcement about the film is still awaited.

Talking about Diwali parties, many stars from the film industry hosted a Diwali bash this year. The party was hosted by Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar, Ekta Kapoor, Krishan Kumar, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla among others.