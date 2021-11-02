New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Diwali is knocking right outside the door and just like common people, our Bollywood celebrities never step back from celebrating India's biggest festival with fun and frolic. Every big family of the tinsel town including Bachchans to Khans, make sure to throw a big bash every year.

But 2020 had put a halt on Bollywood's Diwali celebrations all thanks to COVID-19. But looks like there's hardly any lavish Diwali party people will be attending this time as no big celebrity is hosting it.

Celebrities who used to host grand Diwali celebrations are Anil Kapoor, Bachchans, Shah Rukh Khan, Ambanis, Ekta Kapoor etc. However, this time everyone has decided to celebrate Diwali with close friends and family and there will no big parties for Bollywood under one roof.

One of the major reasons for this decision seems to be Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's arrest in the recent NCB raid which took place in Mumbai. Meanwhile, producer Ekta Kapoor has decided to have an intimate bash at her place just with her close ones. On the other hand, Shilpa Shetty has decided to give Diwali party a miss because of her husband Raj Kundra's adult film case.

But, apart from all of them, reportedly, Salman Khan's youngest sister Arpita Khan Sharma and her husband Aayush Sharma have decided to throw a party after their Bandra home's renovation.

Well, party or no party, Bollywood has never failed to give a big release on Diwali every year and this year the film which is going to hit the screens is Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi starring Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar the lead. The film will be releasing on November 5.

So guys, how excited are you for the festival? Do let us know.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal