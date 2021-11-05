New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The festival of lights, Diwali, is one such occasion where people love to get dressed. Adding charm to the event, every Diwali, our pataka Bollywood divas always level up their dress game and give their fans major inspiration.

This Diwali, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and all the gorgeous actresses took to their social media handles and wished their fans on this auspicious occasion. Sharing pictures on social media, the divas were seen dressed up in ethnic attires.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena Kapoor shared a picture with her husband Saif and both her sons. Kareena can be seen wearing a gorgeous pink Anarkali suit with straight-fit palazzo pants.

Deepika Padukone chose a pink kurta set by Torani and paired it up with pretty white earrings. The actress nailed the look and looked absolutely stunning.

Giving major lehenga goals, Alia Bhatt opted for a purple Sabyasachi lehenga for the evening.

Global icon Priyanka Chopra celebrated the festival with YouTube star Lilly Singh and actress Mindy Kaling in Los Angeles, and she was seen wearing a gorgeous floral lehenga by designer Arpita Mehta.

Controversial queen Kangana Ranaut, who is well known for her ethereal Indian outfits, picked an ivory and gold churidar-Kurti for the Diwali pooja.

Waking up every girl's desire to wear a saree, Shanaya Kapoor wore a stunning green Manish Malhotra saree and attended her uncle veteran actor Anil Kapoor's big Diwali bash.

The B-town divas never fail to inspire and impress us with their inevitable charm. Each year these gorgeous actresses give all the ladies saree, lengha, and suits goals and inspire them to try these looks on themselves.

