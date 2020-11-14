Diwali 2020: Some Bollywood stars even hosted Diwali parties but they are confined to low-key celebrations. Meanwhile, a few stars have also been sharing throwback pictures from their last year’s celebration to hope for better days.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, Bollywood stars started sending out virtual wishes to their fans, friends and loved ones on their respective social media handles. This year's Diwali celebration across the country was compromised due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the big fat Diwali parties are limited to a small guest list.

Leading the Diwali wishes, Megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter and shared a report on Ayodhya setting a world record with lighting diyas on Diwali and wished his followers. Amitabh captioned his post with, “Happy Divali.”

Famous singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh wished his fans in the most amazing way. He shared a video of himself doing the Bhangra on a Punjabi song to kick start his Diwali morning. He captioned the post with, "Happy Diwali Oye".

Actress Nimrat Kaur took to Twitter and wrote a sweet message to wish her fans on the occasion of Diwali. She wrote, “This year Diwali feels especially blessed with family in times when being together has been such a rare luxury. May the light and love of this auspicious day bring with it great health and prosperity to all. Wishing all a very very #HappyDiwali."

Film director Kunal Kohli, known for his films like Fanaa and Hum Tum, wised his fans urging them to avoid burning firecrackers and wrote, "HappyDiwali pls try not to burn crackers. Other ways to display & express emotions. #bandra has been beautifully lit up with lights all over, decorate your home & neighbourhood, poora desh waise hi khil uthega. #happynewyear2020".

Actor Manoj Bajpayee also wished his fans on the festival of lights and wrote, "Happy Diwali to you all".

Bollywood sensation Kiara Advani took to Twitter and wished her fans on Diwali with a sweet message and wrote, “Happy Diwali May God bless you and your family with health, happiness, love and light!”.

Mirzapur actor Ali Fazal aka Guddu Bhayya also wished his fans on Diwali. He wrote, “HAPPY DIWALI DOSTON!!! Happy Diwali to all. Love and health to all from the heart. This year has taught us to face the biggest difficulties, hope we move forward with our heads, victory will be ours. Jai Hind".

Bollywood hottie Rakul Preet Singh shared a stunning picture of her clad in a saree and wrote, “Wishing all of you a very very happy Diwali may this Diwali being in lots of positivity, joy, happiness and light in your lives . And this Diwali let’s plz say no to crackers".

South sensation Samantha Akkineni also wished her fans on Diwali and wrote, “Every outfit we wear always has a story, the story of the people who weave, dye and stitch these beautiful looks together. They bring joy, colour and style to our lives and lighten up our celebrations. It’s time to support and make Diwali special for them. This Diwali, let’s light up the days of people who make these visions possible our Artisans, Our Weavers, Our Craftsmen. #Local4Diwali #happydiwali”.

Newlywed Kajal Aggarwal also wished her fans and wrote, wrote, “May the light that we celebrate at Diwali show us the way and lead us together on the path of peace and social harmony. Wishing everyone a very Happy Diwali!”.

