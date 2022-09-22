Divyanka Tripathi Confirms Not Being Part Of ‘Bigg Boss 16’, Says ‘False News’

Television star Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s fans got super excited as soon as the news of her entering Salman Khan’s reality show, ‘Bigg Boss 16’ started surfacing on social media. Several media outlets too reported that the ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ star will finally be entering the controversial show, after years of speculation.

On Tuesday, Divyanka took to her social media account to put all rumors to rest. Taking to her Twitter account, Divyanka clarified the news and informed her fans about not being a part of this season of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show. “Hi! Since all my admirers and viewers are very eager to know, I am compelled to tweet that - "I am not a part of Big Boss. Whatever you are hearing and reading in this regard is false news. Thanks for overwhelming love always!,” tweeted the ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ star.

Hi! Since all my admirers and viewers are very eager to know, I am compelled to tweet that - "I am not a part of Big Boss. Whatever you are hearing and reading in this regard is false news."

Thanks for overwhelming love always!♥️ — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) September 20, 2022

Fans of the diva started flooding the comments’ section to express their views. One user wrote, “Still we want you mam sooner or later do come once in #BiggBoss even if not #BiggBoss16.” Another wrote, “Happy to hear this and I already believed that you are Never going to be a part of it .Di you deserve much better than bigboss . Very very happy to see your tweet... All the best for your new masterpiece for your new webseries.”

Several fans lauded her for her decision to not enter the ‘Bigg Boss 16’ house. “Even though I would like to see you but this is a good decision not to come in scripted show,” wrote one user on Twitter. “Even i don't want that you do bigg boss..bcoz that show is not for innocent people . You are so humble and of kind nature you can't fight with others as much as i know you,” wrote another.

Salman Khan’s popular reality show, ‘Bigg Boss’ will return with a new season in October and will air for roughly 100 days.