New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The much-awaited Filmfare Award took place on Saturday i.e. March 27. The night was filled with all glam and glitz as the celebrities made their entry on the red carpet. But, what garnered everyone's attention was Divya Khosla Kumar and her lilac feather gown. She was looking gorgeous in the ruffled feather dress, but it reminded us of something. Yes, you guessed it right. We are talking about Kylie Jenner.

In the year 2019, Kylie Jenner wore a lilac feather dress in Met Gala and with that she made sure to turn heads with her scintillating all lilac look. From her hair to her dress, she was wearing all lilac and was looking nothing less than a dream.

Even after two years, we were not over Kylie's Met Gala look but looks like her look got copied. Diet Sabya, an anonymous Instagram account, who is popular for calling out celebrities for wearing copies of western designers or doing plagiarism in the fashion world, has now called out Divya.

Taking to Instagram, Diet Sabya shared a video in which Kylie is seen walking in her feather dress and is yelling, "it's showtime." In the second part, Divya is seen walking in a somewhat similar feather dress, and even netizens are saying that there are some uncanny similarities.

Diet Sabya shared the post with the caption, that read, "Alexa play déjà vu by Beyonce.. Kylie in @versace; @divyakhoslakumar in @atelierzuhra”

As soon as Diet Sabya shared the post on Instagram, netizens started dropping hilarious comments. One of the users wrote, " can T-Series ever come out with something original LOL."

Another user wrote, "Nakal mein bhi akal chaie."

Yet another wrote, "offo thoda colour toh change kar dete bhai."

This is not the first time when Diet Sabya called out someone for copying Kylie's Met Gala dress. Earlier, the Instagram page called out Deepika Padukone and her designer Gaurav Gupta for wearing a somewhat similar lilac dress in IIFA Awards.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma