New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: TV actress Divya Bhatnagar who recently tested positive for coronavirus has now been put on a ventilator in a Mumbai's hospital. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor's mother had revealed in an interview that Divya's husband Gagan has ditched her and he is absconding.

Divya's husband Gagan has come forward to clarify his side and he has refuted all the allegations that have been put up by his mother in law. Gagan released a lengthy IGTV video in which he clarified that he has neither ditched his wife nor he is absconding.

Taking to Instagram, Gagan in his video said, "I am Divya's husband Gagan and there is a lot being said about me these days. There's a lot written about me everywhere that I am a fraud, I am absconding and my mother asked Divya's mom that if she needs any monetary help she will help her. I just want to tell everyone one thing that all this is rubbish and please don't believe them. The truth is I was out of Mumbai because of work. I work in production and everyone knows that our profession requires us to travel out a lot, but I and my family were always in touch with Divya. When Divya fell ill and was tested COVID positive I was out because of work. Her friend got her admitted to hospital and contacted her family. She tried to contact me but since I was in no network area she could reach me. She was in regular touch with my mother. Her family reached out to Divya. I would like to clear that Corona doesn't happen because of any mental pressure, it is pandemic and everyone around the world is hit by the disease. The most important thing right now is Divya's health and her life. The things that are being spread about me like I am a fraud, I am not helping her financially, I am absconding are false."

He further said, "Her brother and mother have entered my house and they are not allowing me to meet Divya. However, I am in regular touch with my wife, I will request her mother to not spread lies about our relationship. At the moment, her health is more important. She is in serious condition. We both have supported each other. Please don't spread rumours until she gets discharged from the hospital. I request everyone to pray for her speedy recovery."

Divya and Gagan tied the knot in December 2019 after dating for five long years. Talking about Divya, she is currently seen in the show 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main'. She has also featured in the shows like 'Udaan', 'Preeto', among others.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma