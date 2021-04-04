Ahead of Divya Bharti's death anniversary, we are bringing 5 songs of the actress that still lives in the heart of people:

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Divya Bharti, was not only known for her beauty but also for her roles in films like Deewana, Shola Aur Shabnam, Rang, among others. The young actress was born on February 25, 1974, and she passed away on April 5, 1993. The reason for her early demise is still unknown.

1. Saat Samundar Paar

This song was from the film, Vishwatma. In this hit track, Divya Bharti was showing off her moves in a gold shimmery dress and made everyone go gaga over it. The song was crooned by Sadhana Sargam.

2. Sochenge Tumhe Pyaar

This song was from the film Deewana. In this song, the romantic chemistry between Rishi Kapoor and Divya Bharti was seen and it made everyone fall for them. The song was crooned by Kumar Sanu and the lyrics of the song was penned by Sameer.

3. Tujhe Na Dekhun Toh Chain

This song was from the film Rang and in this Divya Bharti and Kamal Sadanah were seen romancing on-screen. This song was crooned by Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik.

4. Aisi Deewangi Dekhi Nahi Kahi

This song is also from the film Deewana. In this song, Shah Rukh Khan and Divya were looking amazing together. The song was crooned by Alka Yagnik and Vinod Rathod.

5. Teri Ummid Tera Intezar Karte Hai

It wouldn't be wrong to say that the songs of the film Deewana film live in our heart rent-free. In this song, Divya and Rishi Kapoor were seen expressing their love in the most romantic way. The song was crooned by Sadhana Sargam and Kumar Sanu.

