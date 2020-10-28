New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Divya Agarwal's father passed away today on October 28. He tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month. He was admitted to a hospital in Navi Mumbai. The Ace Of Space winner shared the heartbreaking news on her Instagram along with a photo of her father with herself. She wrote, "You are always with me... I love you papa... RIP."

In the photo, the father-daughter are sitting together and Divya has kept hand on her father's lap. The actor-VJ's boyfriend Varun Sood also shared the same photo with the same caption on his Instagram. Divya Agarwal had earlier revealed that first, her brother Prince tested positive for Covid-19, followed by her parents.

Check out the post:

As Divya shared the sad news, her fans and friends started paying heartfelt condolences. Neha Dhupia, Ekta Kapoor, Prince Narula, Aly Goni among others commented on her post. Neha Dhupia wrote, "Divya I am so so so sorry for your loss love and prayers always. Be strong you brave one (sic).” Ekta Kapoor wrote, "Sorry to head! Condolences. Pls stay strong (sic).” While many others wrote Rest In Peace.

Recently, Divya shared an emotional post in which she asked her fans to pray for her father. She shared a picture of Guru Nanak and she wrote, “Kirpa karo Nanak dev ji. I request everyone to pray for my dad dil se at 5 pm.. a collective force of prayer will be really helpful. Mujhe nahi pata kitne beliefs hote hai.. I know there's god. Please pray to god .. I have tried everything possible, and I'm not going stop trying.. please pray (sic).”

A few days back, she had also shared a family picture and penned a heartfelt note and said, "In this battle of life.. my dad has always taught me to be strong.. I’m hell of a strong daughter and will prove it to life that no matter how bad it is.. I’m going to face you with love n believe in god. My dad needs a lot of prayers .. saam daam dand bhed.. I’ll fight this.. I won’t sit at home n lock myself.. I’ll continue to work, laugh and be positive.. I’m fighting with God like a kid to a parent.. you have to give me my happiness.. and god is just testing.. I want to love and laugh in my life.. that’s my choice. I’m glad I have so many people around me standing right next to me.. my family, friends all of you. Zindagi tu ye bhi karle, dekh tera banda muskuraate huye sambhal jayega, datt kar khada reh bande, ye waqt bhi badal jayega.. I pen down my feelings.. (sic).”

