New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal on Sunday announced her split with long-time boyfriend Varun Sood. Taking to social media, Divya broke the news and declared that now she is on her own.

In a long note on Instagram, Divya wrote, “Life is such a circus! Try n keep everyone happy, expect nothing that’s true but what happens when self-love starts declining?? No I don’t blame anyone for anything that’s happening to me.. I feel worked up .. and that’s okay .. I want to breathe n live for myself .. that’s okay!"

She later declared her break-up with Varun and wrote, " I hereby formally declare that I’m on my own in this life and would like to take my time to live the way I want to! No, it’s not always necessary to have big statements, excuses, and reasons for a decision. It’s just my choice to step out of it. I really value and love all the happy moments I spent with him. He’s a great guy! He will always be my best friend. Please respect my decision.”

She later in an Instagram story, wrote, "Thank you Varun for everything. Will always be good friends.”

It was speculated that the couple had been planning to get married soon but this unexpected break-up of theirs has left fans in shock. One of them wrote, “Nooooooo! F****! Hurts my heart! Hope you guys find all the happiness in the world and a way back to each other!.”

Divya and Varun were living together for the past couple of years and they had also announced to buy a house together. They had been dating for 4 years, starting in the year 2018 after breaking up with Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla respectively. Varun and Divya had participated in a reality show Ace of Space wherein thier love for each other grew and Varun had proposed Divya on the show itself.

Posted By: Ashita Singh