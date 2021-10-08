New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: After a strong message to shut trolls, popular actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Friday took her Twitter to share a statement on her divorce from her husband Naga Chaitanya. She opened up on dealing with the divorce.

Samantha who recently announced her divorce was getting criticized for her decision by many. While many others supported the actress's decision, she now has penned down a note thanking all those.

She wrote, "Your emotional investment into personal crisis has overwhelmed me. Thank you all for showing deep empathy, concern and for defending me against false rumors and stories that are being spread. They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist, and now that I have had abortions."

She further expressed her pain of getting a divorce and said that not this or anything else can break her. " A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. let alone allowing me the time to heal. This attack on me personally, has been relentless. But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say to break me," Samantha said.

For the unversed, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their divorce on October 2nd. The couple got hinged in the year 2017. Their relationship status was in question for many days after much anticipation, the couple finally revealed their split by sharing an Instagram post on the above-mentioned date.

Ever since their divorce, Samantha Prabhu was getting questioned on her decisions and many also criticised her for being selfish. The actress hasn't been able to heal ever since the crisis.

On Friday morning she shared a powerful quote shutting her trolls as she slammed those who distinguished between and women and showed double standards.

“If matters are constantly morally questionable when done by women, but not even morally questioned when done by men- then we as a society, fundamental have no Morals," the quote read.

Posted By: Ashita Singh