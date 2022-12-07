Ditching B-Town's Favourite Maldives, Katrina-Vicky Holidaying In The Hills; See Pics

Katrina Kaif is enjoying her time with her husband, Vicky Kaushal, in the hills. It appears that the pair is taking a break as the star recently posted some precious pictures taken by Vicky on her Instagram. In the snaps, Katrina can be seen standing in a garden with a stunning view, wearing a floral sweater and pair of jeans.

She is seen sporting a no make-up look, and had left her locks loose. "Pahadon mein...... (In the hills......)_ (camera emoticon): Husband," she captioned the image.

Earlier today, Vicky Kaushal had uploaded a video on Instagram, even after Katrina "begged" him to not post such videos.

In the clip, he is singing and grooving to the tune of Kyaa Baat Haii 2.0 from his upcoming movie Govinda Naam Mera.

Along with the post, he wrote a witty caption that read, " My wife begs me not to put up such videos, but I can't help it. Hopefully one day she'll say... "KYAA BAAT HAII!!!"

See the post here:

Soon after Vicky Kaushal shared the post, Farah Khan commented, "Don't listen to her," followed by a laughing emoticon.

The couple is currently holidaying at a secret destination just before their first anniversary on December 9. The couple tied the knot last year in an intimate yet grand ceremony in Rajasthan. It looks like they will have a private anniversary celebration.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif, who was last seen in Phone Bhoot opposite Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, will next feature in Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan, Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Jee Le Zaraa co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, is gearing up for the release of Govinda Naam Mera co-starring Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar, which will hit the theatres on December 16.