New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Disney+Hotstar has impressed the audience with its thrilling and engaging web series and movies like Special OPS, A Thursday, Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, and many more. Now, the OTT platform is back with another action-packed series 'Shoorveer'. The teaser of the series was unveiled recently.

Sharing the teaser, the official Instagram account of Disney+Hotstar wrote, "Sarvashreshth, Sarvatra, Sarvada - #HotstarSpecials #Shoorveer - Coming soon."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

Directed by Kanishk Varma, Shoorveer stars Makarand Deshpande, Manish Chaudhari, Regina Cassandra, Armaan Ralhan, Aadil Khan, Abhishek Saha, Anjali Barot, Kuldeep Sareen, Arif Zakaria, Faisal Rashid, Sahil Mehta and Shivya Pathani. The series is produced by Juggernaut Productions and created by Samar Khan and will be available in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Bengali.

The director of Shoorveer said in a statement as reported by The Indian Express, "In Shoorveer, versatile actors come together to lend their unique acting blend. Directing this talented cast has been an amazing journey. When you see veterans like Makarand Deshpande and Manish Chaudhary embrace their roles after you shout action, you witness magic before your eyes. Working with Disney Plus Hotstar has been an amazing journey and they have given all the support required to put this together. It’s been one of the toughest shows but seeing it all come together on screen has been a truly satisfying experience. The highlight of the show remains its aerial combat sequences which have never been seen on Indian screen.”

Veteran actor Makarand Deshpande also stars in the series. He said in a statement as reported by The Indian Express, "Shoorveer brings together the best of the army, navy and air force which got me interested in the story. Manish Chaudhary and my character try to make this team the best defence force in India and keep them as our first line of defence. Filming the series was an amazing journey of learning and unlearning things from all the talented actors.”

The release date of Shoorveer is not announced yet and the trailer will be out soon. Shoorveer will stream on Disney+Hotstar.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav