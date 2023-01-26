Disney+ Hotstar Announces Web Series On 'Maharana Pratap', Filming Begins | Deets Inside

The stories of one of the bravest kings in India 'Maharana Pratap' have been adapted several times on television and in films. Now, Disney+ Hotstar is all set to narrate the tale of Maharana Pratap in a collaboration with Trimitik Production Pvt Ltd and Nitin Chandrakant Desai. The web series titled 'Maharana' will stream on Disney+ Hotstar and is currently in the production stage.

Announcing the series, Disney+ Hotstar wrote, "Mitti se jude the. Mitti ke liye lade the. Dekhiye #MaharanaPratap ki aseem bahaduri ki kahani, #Maharana Now Filming. #ComingSoon."

Talking about the series, creator Nitin Chandrakant Desai said, "With 'Maharana', we aim to bring to audiences interesting aspects of India's history. We had a massive vision with this period drama in terms of the look, tone and feel of the series, and we are elated that we are able to turn this vision into reality".

He added, "Working on a period drama is always challenging and interesting at the same time. It involves a great deal of research and eye for detail in order to depict the facts with authenticity. We are extremely excited to begin filming this show with a platform like Disney+ Hotstar and looking forward to this collaboration with them."

Apart from Maharana, Hotstar also announced 'Mahabharat', which is currently in the development stage. Disney+ announced the series at the D23 expo 2022 event.

"There are over a billion people who know the story in some form, or the other. Most of them in my country have heard them as children from their grandparents, there are billions more who remain unaware of what they have been missing. It would indeed be a privilege to be able to bring this incredible story to a wider global audience next year," Gaurav Banerjee, Head-Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star said.

The star cast, release date or any further details regarding Maharana and Mahabharat have not been announced yet.