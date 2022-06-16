New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running shows on national television. The show has several iconic characters, and one among them is Dayaben. Ever since the teaser of the show went on air which showed the return of Dayaben, fans cannot control their excitement. However, finally, fans have a little scoop of Dayaben's return as the producer of the show, Asit Modi said in a new interview that the re-entry of Dayaben has to be grand.

Asit Modi, during an interview, confirmed that the famous character will return to the show. However, he did not make any comments on whether Disha Vakani will play the character or not. For the unversed, Disha Vakani was the one who played the iconic character of Dayaben in the show.

Meanwhile, fans of the show have expressed their anger ever since the episode of the show suggested it may take months for the return.

“Ab yeh story ka mamla hai (It is a matter of the story). We are working everything out, but it will take some time. I agree that people are literally abusing us as people are emotionally attached to the show. I do think about the fans who comment online and respect their views. Daya bhabhi aayegi. While we would definitely want Disha (Vakani) to come back as Daya, we are simultaneously also auditioning for the character. If she comes back, it will be very good as she is like family. But since her return doesn't seem to be possible, we are auditioning for a replacement. As a maker, I want that Dayaben should be back. Our efforts are on. Aane waale kuchh mahino mein Daya bhabhi bhi dikh jayengi, aur bhi bahot kuch dikhega. Dayaben can not return overnight we will have to create a zabardast re-entry for her since she has been missing for a long time,” Asit Modi was quoted as saying by ETimes.

Dayaben was one of the most enjoyable characters in the show. People adored the way Disha absorbed the character and presented it in front of the camera.

However, back in 2017, when Disha welcomed her first child, she took a break from the show. Seeing this, fans were a little disappointed. However, soon several speculations surfaced online that the actress will return to this show. Those speculations also stated that the actress has demanded a major rise in her fees, and flexible work hours post her maternity leave.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen