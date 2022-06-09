New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: If you’re a Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fan then this piece of news is for you. It was a few days ago, that TMKOC’s producer Asit Modi confirmed that the popular character of the show Daya Ben will be returning to it. He, however, never revealed if it will be Disha Vakani who will make her return as Daya or if the makers will cast someone new in her role. Now, as per the latest developments on the same, makers have confirmed that Disha is not coming back and they are hunting for a new actress for Daya Ben’s role in the popular sitcom.

In a recent interview with E-Times, the sitcom’s producer Asit Modi confirmed the same and added that the hunt for a new Dayaben is currently underway. “Dayaben, the character, is all set to return, but it’s not Disha Vakani. Auditions for Disha’s replacement are on and there will be a new actress coming in as Dayaben soon,” he said.

TMKOC producer also revealed that Disha never really quit the show and that they were hoping for her to return soon. Asit Modi also mentioned that the actress was too scared to return for the shoot during the pandemic. “After getting married, Disha did work for some time. She then took a break and had a baby and continued her break to raise her child. She never quit the show. Humko umeed thi ki Disha will return. But then the pandemic struck. There were too many restrictions on shooting during that time. Even though we were taking all the necessary precautions, Disha said she was scared to return to shooting,” he added.

Earlier, in another interview with E-Times, Asit Kumar Modi also revealed that there are plans of getting Dayaben back to screen this year only. “We have no reason to not get back Daya Ben’s character. But we all have faced difficult times in the recent past. 2020-21 was a very tough phase for all of us. But now that things have got better, in 2022 koi bhi acche samay par we are going to bring back the character of Daya Ben and the audience will once again get to see the entertainment of Jethalal and Daya Bhabhi," he said.

For the unversed, Disha Vakani aka Daya Ben has been missing from the show for the past 5 years. She recently embraced motherhood for the second time and welcomed a baby boy.

Posted By: Ashita Singh