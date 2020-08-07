Disha Salian was a popular celebrity manager. Besides Sushant Singh Rajput and Varun Sharma, Disha Salian had reportedly managed the work of Mere Dad Ki Maruti actress Rhea Chakraborty and comedian Bharti Singh.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The tragic death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who allegedly committed suicide, has shocked the entire nation. According to the Mumbai Police, the 34-year-old actor was suffering from depression and was on anti-depressant pills.

The MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor’s death is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the Bihar government’s request. The CBI has questioned Sushant’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty in connection with the case and has registered FIR against her and five other persons.

Now with Sushant’s death being probed by the CBI, her former manager Disha Salian’s death, who also committed suicide on June 8, is again making the headlines. People are now seeing the case of Sushant and Disha linked to each other. However, Disha's father has objected to the linking of Disha’s name in Sushant's case.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police has now made a shocking revelation about Disha Salian's suicide. According to a report by Dainik Jagran, the Mumbai police said that just before committing suicide, Disha Salian had a long talk with her friend on the phone for about 45 minutes. In this 45-minute conversation, she shared things about her professional life and also about some deals which she was not able to complete.

Disha Salian died on June 8 after she fell from her residential building in Mumbai. On June 9, her body was taken to Shatabdi hospital in Mumbai, where the hospital authorities conducted a COVID-19 test on her, reports of which came negative, after which her autopsy was done. The police interrogation of one of Disha’s close friends revealed that she was suffering from depression for the last few days.

Disha Salian was a popular celebrity manager. Besides Sushant Singh Rajput and Varun Sharma, Disha Salian had reportedly managed the work of Mere Dad Ki Maruti actress Rhea Chakraborty and comedian Bharti Singh.

Posted By: Talib Khan