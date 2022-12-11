Disha Patani’s Rumoured Beau Aleksandar Alex Opens Up About Dating Rumours; Calls It ‘Guessing Game’

Actor Disha Patani has been in the news for some time due to her rumored break-up with actor Tiger Shroff. The actress is always tight-lipped about her love life, adding fuel to the fire as she was spotted with model and actor Aleksandar Alex IIic.

However, in a recent interview with Bombay Times, Aleksandar Alex opened up about his relationship with Disha Patani and said that only they understand and know the truth of their bond. Aleksandar stated, "Disha has been like family to me. In this competitive field, whenever we feel low, we have been there for each other."

The model further added, "I see how this guessing game has been going on for a few weeks. The thing is that we know the truth. I don't understand why people need to guess what is going on? Why can't they just let other people live their own lives peacefully? We just laugh off these stories."

Aleksandar Alex also shares a close bond with Tiger Shroff, also commented on Tiger and Disha's rumored breakup news. The model said, "I am no one to comment about anyone else. Well, I am close to both of them, and yes, we do hang out together." However, Aleksandar also disclosed that the dating stories have not created a negative impact on their relationship or neither their personal and professional lives.

Aleksandar Alex IIic is natively from Serbia and he is just a close friend of Disha Patani. The duo also shared a flat including other roommates as well in 2015. Aleksandar met Patani during the initial days of their career in Mumbai and was working under the same agency. They became close over the years and connected quickly over the concern of fitness and health.

Earlier this year, Tiger Shroff openly talked about his dating life on Karan Johar's chat show 'Koffee With Karan' Season 7. The actor, contrary to speculation of breakup rumors, said that he is single. The 'Baaghi' hero said, "I am single. I think so at least and I am currently looking around."

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff met each other on the sets of 'Baaghi 2', helmed by Ahmed Khan. She also featured in a song from 'Baaghi 3', released in 2020.