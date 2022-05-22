New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Disha Patani is very active on social media and keeps her fans updated about her upcoming films, gym routine, personal life and many more things. The actress is also a fitness freak and inspires her fans with her fitness-related video. Recently, she has shared a fun video on Instagram in which she can be seen doing some amazing kicks.

Sharing the video, Disha wrote, "Just a regular day at the gym".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

In the video, Disha shows off her action talent, and she kicks the villain like an action hero. The video started with Disha fixing her ponytail, but then a man tries to stop Disha. After this, Disha fights with the man and shows some impressive. Disha can be seen in a neon green jacket with grey pants.

Fans are loving this video, but some also have hilarious reactions. One person wrote, "side effects of friendship with Tiger", meanwhile, some call her the 'female version of Tiger Shroff'.

Earlier, Disha shared a video of her working out in the gym. To which, Tiger Shroff commented, "Ripped" with fire emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

Disha made her Hindi film debut with M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, which also starred the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Kiara Advani. Disha was last seen in Radhe, which also starred Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda. She has starred in successful films like Malang, Bhaarat and Baaghi 2.

Recently, Disha has joined the star cast of the much-anticipated movie Project K. The movie stars Deepika Padukone, Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. It was reported that Project K is a high-budgeted film as it is a science fiction film. It will be directed by Nag Ashwin. Disha will also star in Ek Villian Return, along with John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. Moreover, Disha has wrapped up shooting for Yodha, which also stars Sidharth Malhotra.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav