New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Disha Patani surely knows how to keep her fans hooked. From dropping bikini pictures to sharing BTS videos, Disha makes sure to keep her 43.5 million followers on Instagram entertained. Recently, Disha shared a reel on her social media in which she was grooving on her song Seeti Maar and was twerking on it. And, we are all for it.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a video in which she was seen in two looks from her song. In the first look, she was donning a black crop top with black slouched jeans. She paired her outfit with metallic chains and black sneakers.

In the second look, she was donning a white bodysuit with denim boyfriend jeans. She paired her attire with grey sneakers and was looking very cool in them. She shared the video with the caption, that read, "#SeetiMaar."

As soon as she shared the video, netizens went gaga over her twerking video. One of the users wrote, "ohh my godd you are so hot..."

Another user wrote, "wowww you are my favourite."

Yet another wrote, "those messy hair are looking amazing.. and your moves are killer."

Not only her fans, Disha's trainer Rajendra Dhole also commented on her video and wrote, "So proud of you,your whole body and particularly your mid section is so so ripped." She also replied to his comment and wrote, "thanks to you sir".

In just a few hours of sharing the video on the gram, it had garnered, 649,192 likes, at the time of writing this article.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha has several lined up projects in her kitty including Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. She will also be seen in Ek Villain Returns in which she will share the screen space with John Abraham.

