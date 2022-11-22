Disha Patani Turns Up The Heat With Her Bikini Avatar On Instagram, Gives A Special Advice To Fans

Disha Patani fans often find it hard to keep their eyes off the actor. The Bollywood diva is known to raise the hotness bar with her sizzling pictures on social media.

On Tuesday, Disha Patani shared a mirror-selfie of herself. Donning a black bikini, the actor advised her fans with her caption, “Eat your carbs.” Take a look:

Disha Patani has been a fan-favorite on social media. The ‘Baaghi 2’ star often shares pictures from her vacation and other outings and keeps her fans posted with all the latest updates.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha Patani recently starred in ‘Ek Villain Returns’. The film also featured John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles and was helmed by Mohit Suri.

‘Ek Villain Returns’ was the spiritual sequel to Mohit Suri’s 2014-film starring Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor. The film was a big hit in theaters and OTT.

Disha Patani will next star in South sensation Suriya’s next, tentatively titled ‘Suriya 42’. The film has been directed by Siruthai Siva and will be released sometime in 2023.

‘Suriya 42’ is being touted as a 3D periodic drama, and will be made in as many as 10 languages spread across two parts.

Disha Patani will also star alongside Sidharth Malhotra in his upcoming film ‘Yodha’. The film also stars South star Raashii Khanna and is currently in the works. ‘Yodha’ is expected to be released next year.

Disha Patani will also star in filmmaker Nag Ashwin’s next. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan and is being helmed as a Pan-India film.

On the personal front, it was widely reported that Disha Patani has called it off with long time partner Tiger Shroff. After being together for several years, the duo ended their relationship on an amicable note.