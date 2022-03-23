New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: After the success of Pushpa: The Rise, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh, the audience is eagerly waiting for its second part. From the story to the song, everything about this film has won the hearts of the audience. Samantha Ruth Prabhu impressed everyone by her sizzling dance moves with Allu Arjun in the song. However, Samantha might not be part of Pushpa 2.



According to the reports by Koimoi.com, Samantha will be replaced in the second instalment of Pushpa, and Bollywood actress Disha Patani will step in her shoes to do the item song in the film. The song 'Oo Antava' became a sensation all over social media and is still very popular.



Recently, Samantha attended Critics Choice Awards 2022 and talked about the amazing response she received for her song in Pushpa: The Rise. “I didn’t expect the crazy response for Oo Antava from all over India. I thought it was a Telugu song, but it became a pan-India song. People around the country have forgotten the other movies I have done, but recognise me for ‘Oo Antava’ now," she said during the media interaction.



'Pushpa: The Rise' was released in theatres on December 17, 2021. Not only in the South, but the film also got a tremendous response from the Hindi audience. The film had earned more than Rs 100 crore from the Hindi belt alone.



On Samantha's professional front, the actress will be next seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Shaakuntalam. The actress has featured in films like Manam, Ye Maaya Chesave, Autonagar Surya, Majili, and Oh Baby to name a few. Samantha gave a mind-blowing performance in Amazon Prime Video’s web series ‘The Family Man’, and her acting was praised by everyone.

While talking about Disha's work front, the actress was last seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, co-starring Salman Khan. The film was helmed by Prabhudeva. The actress will next appear in Ek Villain 2 alongside Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor, and John Abraham and Yodha alongside Sidharth Malhotra.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav