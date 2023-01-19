Disha Patani Stuns In Leopard-Print Bikini; Krishna Shroff, Mother Ayesha Heap Praises | See Pic

Disha Patani looked stunning as she shared a picture of herself on Wednesday for a luxury clothing brand. Disha Patani wore a printed bikini set with underpants, and the fans praised her look in the comment section. Disha Patani's rumored ex-boyfriend Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha and sister Krishna Shroff also reacted to her upload.

Taking it to her Instagram, Disha Patani was seen wearing a swimsuit pair with unbuttoned jeans leaving her hair untied with minimal makeup. The actress flaunted her toned body in the image as she lay on a bed looking straight at the camera.

Sharing the image, Disha Patani just tagged the clothing brand, whereas, in the comment section, Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff wrote, "You are unreal," while Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha Shroff wrote, "Woaaaah desshu" adding a series of emoticons.

Disha Patani's fans also took over the comment section, where one social media user wrote, "The most beautiful girl in the whole world," while another user wrote, "Hottest baby." Another social media user wrote, "Sexy girl," whereas another social media user wrote, "After so long, please try to upload regularly."

Earlier this month, Disha Patani's rumored boyfriend, Aleksander Alex Ilic, shared a couple of mushy pictures with her, which led fans to speculate about their relationship, just being more than friends.

Although the duo have not yet confirmed or denied their relationship status, Ilic earlier addressed the topic with the Bombay Times. He said, "We know the truth. I don't understand why people need to guess what is going on? Why can't they just let other people live their own lives peacefully? We just laugh off these stories."

On Koffee With Karan Season 7, Karan Johar asked Tiger Shroff, who made an appearance on the show, about his relationship status with Disha Patani, to which he replied, "We have always maintained that we are amazing friends and that is what it is today."

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff were together seen in Ahmed Khan's 'Baaghi 2.' Disha Patani also starred in a song in 'Baaghi 3' alongside Tiger Shroff, although Shraddha Kapoor was the lead in the film. Disha Patani made her acting debut in 2016 with 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Kiara Advani.