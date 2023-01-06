Disha Patani Shares Gorgeous Pics With Rumoured Beau Aleksandar Alex, Krishna Shroff Says ‘Can't Wait To…’

Disha Patani recently left her fans stunned with her recent images of a dinner date with friend Aleksandar Alex Ilic. It had previously been speculated that she was in a relationship with Tiger Shroff, who opened up about their supposed break-up on Koffee With Karan 7.

This only intensified the rumours of her romance with Aleksandar when she was spotted together with him. While Aleksandar had cleared the air, stating that the two were just good friends, their recent photographs have made people doubt his statement.

On Wednesday, Aleksandar first shared glimpses of his latest outing with the Bollywood diva. Disha looked stunning in a black dress with a plunging neckline, while Aleksandar looked dapper in a corresponding t-shirt. It appears they were in a restaurant, illuminated by candlelight, when the couple decided to take a photograph.

Take a look at the post here:

Not only Aleksandar, but even Disha posted a snapshot of their get-together on her Instagram stories.

The photos have earned thousands of likes from fans on the photo-sharing app, leaving many to speculate if the duo is an item.

One user asked, "Are you guys dating?" Another inquired, "Should we consider this makes your relationship official?" Some users have even began hailing them as a 'lovely and cute couple'.

Tiger Shroff's sister, Krishna Shroff, likewise commented on the picture and left a cheeky reaction. "Can't wait to read what they write after this pic," and added a few laughing emojis.

Previously, when Karan Johar had questioned Tiger Shroff about his rumoured breakup with Disha Patani, he said, "Well, there has been speculation about us for a very long time. We have always maintained that we are amazing friends and that is what it is today." Contrary to the online speculations, Shroff continued to maintain, "I am single. I think so at least and I am currently looking around."

It is worth noting that Disha Patani is yet to confirm or deny the online rumours about her relationship. On the work front, she has many projects in the pipeline, including Yodha featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Project K with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.