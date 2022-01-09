New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Disha Patani is an avid social media user and keeps her fans on their toes by dropping sexy hot pics. For the past few days, the actress has been sharing throwback pictures from her Maldives vacation and giving her fans major summer vibes in the chilly winters. Recently, the actress took to her Instagram handle and shared her image in a pink bikini.

In the image, Disha is standing with her feet submerged in the water. It seems just before posing for the camera, she took a dip in the water as her hair is drenched in water. Flaunting her perfect curves, she looks away from the camera with sun rays directly falling on her face.

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

As soon as she dropped the post, her fans were bombarded with appreciating comments. However, what grabbed our attention was Disha's rumoured boyfriend and actor Tiger Shroff was among the first to drop a comment. Taking to the comment section, he posted three fire emojis.

Earlier, she dropped an image in the same bikini, soaking in the Maldivian water. She didn't write any caption rather dropped an emoticon expressing her experience.

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

On the work front, Disha Patani, recently, wrapped the shooting of Yodha, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. The film is helmed by veteran filmmaker Karan Johar and slated to hit the theatres on November 11, 2022, if all goes well. Not just this, she also has Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns, co-starring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria in the leads. She also has Ekta Kapoor's KTina, which is currently in the filming stage.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv