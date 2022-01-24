New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Disha Patani's dimple smile is enough to make anyone fall in her love, making her the nation's crush. The gorgeous actress always makes heads turn whenever she features on her social media handle. Recently, she dropped a scintillating pic on her Insta story, filling her fans' lives with the rays of the sun.

Taking to Instagram, she dropped an alluring pic, dressed in an all-white outfit, showing her raw beauty and toned body. Seeing the image, one can say that she is on the set, surrounded by mirrors amid the picturesque location.

Earlier, she dropped a reel video, featuring in the title song of Netflix's web series Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein. In the video, she is grooving on the remix version of the hit track, along with leading ladies of the series Anchal Singh and Shweta Tripathi. The new version showcases a thrilling and high-octane dance performance by Disha. In the video, she is donning a black and silver shimmery short dress and has kept her hair loose. In another scene, she is seen dressed in a golden-white outfit with two ponytails.

Originally, the song is from Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's hit film Baazigar, released in 1993. Talking about the song, Disha told ANI, "I'm a fan of 90s thrillers - the pulp, the catchy music, the drama and the action - they are complete entertainers that keep you hooked. Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein takes inspiration from these! When I heard that Netflix is also coming out with a new rendition of the iconic song, I was super thrilled to listen to it."

Talking about her experience working on the song, she said, "It was a lot of fun performing this reimagined version! We are all very excited to kickstart the #YKKAGroove Instagram Reels Challenge and I cannot wait to see what the fans are going to do with the challenge to make it their own!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha has several films in her kitty that are scheduled to release this year, namely Yodha, Ek Tha Villain Returns and KTina.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv