Ever since Disha Patani's tropical getaway the actress is setting the bar high with her stunning beach looks.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood beauty Disha Patani always manages to make heads turn with her bold and stunning looks. Once again the actress has left the internet gawking after Disha shared a throwback picture from her Maldives trip.

Taking to Instagram, 28-year-old actress dropped a steamy pic wherein she can be seen donning white bikini as she poses on the Maldivian beach. Flaunting her perfect curves, Disha is looking absolutely stunning, even Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna could not take her eyes off. Dropping the comment on Disha's post she wrote, "Natural Beauty".

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani)



Well, this is not the first time the actress shared her pic clad in a bikini, ever since her tropical getaway the actress is setting the bar high with her stunning beach looks. While holidaying in the Maldives, Disha filled her Instagram diary with mesmerising pictures clad in red, yellow, blue and white bikini sets.

Here we have brought to you some of her stunning beach looks that will leave you inspired:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani)

As per reports, Disha Patani welcomed New Year 2021 in the Maldives with her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha Patani made her Bollywood debut alongside Sushant Singh Rajput in sports biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story in 2016. The actress was last seen in Malang alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, also starring Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu.

Disha has few films in her kitty that are slated to release this year namely Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, co-starring Salman Khan, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. Radhe is slated to release on Eid, it is one of the highly anticipated films of 2021. Also, she will be seen in Ek Villain 2 co-starring Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Tara Sutaria. The film is helmed by Mohit Suri and is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv