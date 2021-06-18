Actress Disha Patani never misses an opportunity to flaunt her toned body and sexy curves. The diva has dropped a scintillating pic on her Instagram.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Disha Patani never misses an opportunity to flaunt her toned body and sexy curves, whether it's in a bikini or fitted short dresses. Now and then, the diva keeps dropping her stunning pics on her social media handle, creating a storm on the internet.

Recently, the Radhe actress set the internet on fire with her recent post on her Instagram handle, wherein she can be seen donning a leopard print bikini. She completed her look by letting her hair loose and adorning a gold chain. Well, not just this, in the pic, Disha can be seen posing for the camera with the bunch of seashells in her palm. She captioned the post with a seashell emoji.

Here have a look:

As soon as she dropped the post, fans filled her comment section with hearts and appreciating comments. Calling her sister beautiful, Khushboo Patani wrote, "So beautiful wowo" While Elli Avram wrote, So pretty!

One of her fans compared her leopard print bikini with her alleged boyfriend and wrote, "Tiger ka shikar kiya hai....pehen bhi lia" While another user compared her pic with Amrita Rao's meme and wrote, "Ye lijiye, jal pi lijiye.. thak gaye honge beach pe ghumte ghumte"

Disha Patani's recent pic seems from her beach holiday days with alleged beau Tiger Shroff. Though the couple didn't post any pics together in April, the couple was clicked at Mumbai airport together before jetting off to the island nation, Maldives.

Well, this is not the first time the actress blew away the minds of netizens. She often posts pics from her beach getaways, giving her fans major bikini goals.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha was last seen in Salman Khan starrer 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'. Next, she will be seen in Ekta Kapoor-produced heroine-centric drama KTina and Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns, co-starring John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Arjun Kapoor.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv