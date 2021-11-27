New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Disha Patani is definitely one of the most gorgeous and talented actresses in the industry. Disha leaves no stones unturned when it comes to entertaining her fans. Since the actress is an active social media user, she often post pictures and update her fans about her whereabouts. Recently, the actress gave major throwback vacation goals to all her followers as she posted a throwback picture from a beach.

On Saturday, Disha took to her Instagram handle and shared throwback photos of herself where she can be seen dressed in printed swimwear, and she looks every bit stunning while standing next to a beach. Flaunting her toned body, the actress captioned the post "Missing" and added a flower emoji along with it. Soon after the post was uploaded, fans spammed her comment section with heart and fire emojis. The post has so far garnered more than 10 lakh likes and above six thousand comments.

Have a look at Disha’s throwback post:

Disha is definitely a water baby and loves to be by the pool or beach. The actress often share posts from her pool time and beach sessions.

Take a look:

On Disha's work front, the actress was last seen in Prabhu Deva's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, co-starring Salman Khan. Before this, Salman and Disha were seen in the 2019 film Bharat, which also featured Katrina Kaif and Tabu. Radhe was Disha's second project with Salman Khan. The movie also featured Tiger's father Jackie Shroff, and actor Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles.

The actress also worked in movies such as Baaghi 2, co-starring rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff, and Kung Fu Yoga, among others. Disha will next star in Ek Villain 2, alongside Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen