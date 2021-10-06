New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Disha Patani leaves no stone unturned when it comes to entertaining her fans as she is an active social media user and keeps on treating her fans through her posts. Apart from great acting skills, Disha Patani is also known for her scintillating dance moves. Recently, the actress shared a video where she can be seen trying the 'Woman Dance Challenge'.



The Malang actress on Tuesday took to her Instagram handle and shared a reel in which she performed enthralling dance moves with choreographers on Doja Cat's song 'Woman and well'. Disha captioned the post as, "Throwback to us just chilling #womandancechallenge #dojacat." The actress can be seen nailing every step on the beat of the song.

In the video, Disha can be seen wearing a pink bucket hat and her hair is neatly pulled back in a ponytail. As soon as the actress shared the video, fans spammed her comment section with love and appreciation comments. Apart from her dance moves, the actress always manages to make headlines with her enthralling photoshoots.



Meanwhile, American rapper Doja Cat created a buzz on the internet after dropping the catchy single Woman in October. Soon after the song was released fans choreographed groovy moves to the beat which later became a worldwide trend.



On the work front, Disha will be seen sharing the screen with Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Tara Sutaria in the film 'Ek Villain Returns' and the film will be directed by Mohit Suri and is backed by Ekta Kapoor and Bhushan Kumar. Meanwhile, Disha informed her fans through social media that she has completed her part of the shooting. The film will release on July 8 next year.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen