Disha Patani Replaced From Ekta Kapoor's Film Due To Unprofessionalism? Shraddha Kapoor, Tara Sutaria Approached: Report

EKTA Kapoor and Disha Patani teamed up for the film 'KTina' in 2019 and also started shooting for the project. However, there was no update regarding the project since then and it was rumoured that KTina has been shelved. Now, as per the latest buzz, Disha Patani will be replaced and Ekta Kapoor has approached Shraddha Kapoor and Tara Sutaria for the lead role.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Shraddha Kapoor or Tara Sutaria might replace Disha Patani in the film.

“Post the lockdown, multiple issues began cropping up between the lead actress (Disha Patani) and the producers. In fact, even during the shoot, there were issues between Disha and Balaji Motion Pictures on creative aspects. From creative differences to more mundane starry airs from Disha’s side, that led to widening rifts; it was becoming difficult for Ekta and Disha to be on the same page. Now, given that KTina is based on Ekta Kapoor’s real life, she was very involved with the project and wanted everything to be perfect. With less than cordial behaviour of the female lead, Ekta had no choice but to pull the plug and sack Disha,” the source was quoted as saying by Bollywood Hungama.

The source further added, "As of now, Ekta Kapoor has approached both Shraddha Kapoor and Tara Sutaria to be a part of KTina. Talks with both are on to replace Disha Patani."

In 2019, Ekta Kapoor announced the film with Disha Patani in the lead role. She wrote, "KTINA ka sab ko ‘JAI MATA DI’ ! ( she used to b TINA ab KTINA as K suits her ...her Astro said )but yaaaar who wears so many rings???? @dishapatani As never before."

On the work front, Disha Patani will be seen in Yodha, along with Sidharth Malhotra. The actress has already wrapped up shooting for the film. She will be seen in a perioidic film, along with Suriya.

It was earlier reported that Ananya Panday and Nushrratt Bharuccha were approached as well for the film.