Disha Patani Raises Temperature In Thigh-High Slit Black Bodycon Dress | See Pics

Disha Patani is all set for the release of her upcoming thriller 'Ek Villain Returns' and has been promoting her film these days. The actress has also raised the style quotient with her stunning looks for Ek Villain promotions. Disha recently shared some gorgeous photos in which she can be seen wearing a stunning bodycon black dress.

In the pictures, Disha has sported shoulder-length hair and has sported a little different look.

Disha wore a black bodycon dress with a thigh-high slit. She complimented the dress with a grey purse and black high heels. Disha kept her make look natural but added more glamour to her look by donning red lipstick.

Earlier, Disha wore a stunning red gown with a plunging neckline.

Disha also posted a picture in a beautiful pink saree.

Disha has impressed everyone with her different avatar in Ek Villain Returns trailer. The trailer has made the audience confused about who is the real villain in the movie. Apart from Disha, Ek Villian Returns also stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. Directed by Mohit Suri, Ek Villain Returns will hit the theatres on July 29, 2022.

Disha made her Bollywood debut with the hit film M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, which also starred the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Kiara Advani. She was last seen in Radhe, along with Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda. She has starred in commercially successful movies like Malang, Bhaarat and Baaghi 2.

Disha will also star in Yodha and has wrapped up shooting for the film. Yodha is an action film, hich also stars Sidharth Malhotra. This is the first time Disha will collaborate with Sidharth. Moreover, she has also joined the star cast of the most awaited movie Project K. It is reported that Project K is a science fiction film and will be made on a high budget. The movie also stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan.