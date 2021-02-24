Disha Patani took to her social media handle to share the video where she can be seen practicing gymnastics like her rumoured beau Tiger Shroff. Scroll down to watch the clip.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: It won't be unfair to say that Disha Patani is one of the fittest actresses of Bollywood. her regular fitness pictures and videos are inspirational to the core. Recently, the actress shared an amazing video of herself practicing gymnastics just like her rumoured beau Tiger Shroff. Yes, the actress took to her Instagram handle to share the clip of her gymnastic moves where she can be seen performing under the assistance of a trainer named Nadeem Akhtar. He is an action trainer who works with Bollywood celebrities and is closely associated with Tiger Shroff.

Sharing the video on her Instagram Disha wrote, "#wuiiiii @nadeemakhtarparkour88."

Isn't she amazing? Well, we are super impressed by her gymnastic skills.

Meanwhile, not long ago Tiger Shroff too uploaded an action video of himself where he can be seen flip-jumping onto some hay sacks. The actor too shared the clip on his Insta handle and captioned it saying, "Love my job #creating #action #setlife"

If this can't inspire you then we don't know what will.

Talking about Tiger and Disha's alleged love story, the duo have always dodged the question of being in a relationship with each other and have so far maintained their 'just friends' tag in media and public. Although as per rumours, the duo have been dating since years and Disha is also very comfortable with and close to Tiger's family.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha has quite a few films in her pipeline like Salman Khan's upcoming Eid release, Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai, Ek Villain Returns which also stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. Ek Villain Returns is the sequel of Ek Villain which was directed by Mohit Suri, who also directed Disha in Malang.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal