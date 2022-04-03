New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Disha Patani is one of the most adored actresses in the industry. The actress is not only famous for her acting skills, but also for her fitness enthusiasm. Disha is an active social media user and often shares posts on her social media handles. The actress has once again set the internet ablaze with her recent pictures on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Disha shared a video where she can be seen channeling her inner Beyoncé in the video. The actress's shimmery gown is raising the temperature. Disha can be seen wearing a champagne shimmer dress and looks gorgeous in it. The actress went for a dewy makeup look to complete the stunning look. The pictures have been montaged into a video. Sharing the picture, Disha ditched the caption part instead she dropped a black heart emoji.

Take a look at the video shared by Disha here:

The post garnered above one lakh likes and more than one thousand comments. Fans spammed the comment section with heart and fire emojis. Apart from fans, Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff also commented with an emoji. The actress was seen in dress at the launch of MHN 8 in New Delhi.

This is not the first time when Disha has set the internet on fire. The actress always treats her fans with gorgeous and stunning pictures. Recently, Disha share a picture where she can be seen flaunting her toned body. The actress can be seen wearing a black top and shorts.

Take a look at Dish's post here:

Disha often shares video of herself doing martial arts or working out in the gym and keep her followers hooked to the videos.

Disha was last seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The actress will next be seen in Ek Vilain Returns. The film also features Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria. Disha also has Yodha opposite Sidharth Malhotra in her kitty.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen