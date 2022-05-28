New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Disha Patani knows how to make heads turn with her stunning pictures and amazing style quotient. The actress is active on social media and always post some beautiful pictures, some fitness-related video and some fun videos as well. Now, Disha has set the internet on fire once again with her stunning pictures on Instagram.

Disha looks stunning in the black body-hugging corset top and a pair of ripped blue denim jeans.

To complete her look, Disha kept her hair open with a beachy wavy hairstyle and kept the make up look minimal. Krishna Shroff commented on Disha's pictures with a fire emoticon and call her 'Baddie'. As soon as Disha posted these pictures, fans started spamming the comment section with fire and heart emoticons.

Earlier, Disha posted a gorgeous picture in a red dress. Actress Elli AvrRam praised Disha by commenting with fire emoticons on her post.

Disha made her Bollywood debut with M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, which also starred the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Kiara Advani. She was last seen in Radhe, also starring Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda. She has starred in commercially successful films like Malang, Bhaarat and Baaghi 2.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha will star in Ek Villian Return, along with John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. Moreover, she will also star in Yodha and has wrapped up shooting for the film, which also stars Sidharth Malhotra. This is the first time Disha will collaborate with Sidharth. She has also joined the star cast of the most awaited movie Project K. She will be seen along with Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. It was reported that Project K is a science fiction film and will be made on a high budget and the team welcomed Disha for getting on board with the film.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav