New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Disha Patani enjoys a massive fan following and always manages to make the headline. The actress knows how to steal the hearts of millions of fans. Summer season is just around the corner, and Disha is already giving her fans the season vibes as she shared a picture of herself in beachwear.

Disha is an active social media user and often treats her fan with pictures. On Thursday, Disha took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture, where she can be seen dressed in a beige bikini as she poses for the camera. Though, the actress didn't reveal when or where the picture was taken but she looks absolutely gorgeous.

Take a look at Disha’s post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

Sharing the picture, the actress dropped fire emojis as her caption. The post has garnered above 8 lakh likes and more than 5 thousand comments. The actress' Instafam filled up her post with fire and heart emojis, and the reason is pretty obvious.

Recently Disha also uploaded a bunch of adorable pictures with Dobermann dogs.

Take a look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

While talking about Disha's work front, the actress was last seen in Prabhu Deva's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, opposite Salman Khan. The movie also featured Tiger Shroff's father Jackie Shroff and actor Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles. The movie was released on Eid last year. Disha will be next seen in Ek Villain 2, alongside Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham.

Disha is best known for movies such as Baaghi 2 co-starring rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff, and Kung Fu Yoga, among others. The actress made her big Bollywood debut in 2015 in the sports biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, co-starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The movie also starred Kiara Advani.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen