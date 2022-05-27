New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Every time Disha Patani posts a picture or video on her social media platform, fans cannot stop gushing about it. Disha is a famous face in the industry and is not only known for her acting skills, but for her fitness craze as well. The actress leaves no stones unturned when it comes to enthralling her fans. Disha on Friday took to her social media and dropped some damn oh so hot-looking pictures, and fans cannot keep calm.

On Friday, Disha took to her Instagram handle and share oh-so-gorgeous photos of herself. The picture of the actress was a sight to behold. Disha can be seen wearing a black dress, and for her makeup, it was all highlight and a dewy makeup look with light lip shade with Kohl-filled eyes. Not to forget, the actress gave a sensuous pose for the camera. Needless to say, the actress looked absolutely hot!

However, the actress left the caption part completely blank.

Take a look at Disha's picture here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

As soon as the picture went online, it garnered praise from her fans. Fans spammed the comment section of the post with heart and fire emojis. Apart from fans, Disha's best friend and Tigershroff's sister Krishna Shroff took to the comment section and dropped love face emoji.

Disha is an active social media user and often shares posts on her account. Recently, Disha shared a bunch of pictures in a sizzling red hot dress as the actress looked absolutely stunning.

Take a look at pictures shared by Disha here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

Meanwhile, on Disha's work front, the actress has a lot of projects back to back in her pipeline. The actress was last seen in Radhey alongside Salman Khan. Now, the actress will be next seen in Ek Villain 2 co-starring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Tara Sutaria. The actress will also be seen in s Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra. Also, Disha will work with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone for Project K.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen