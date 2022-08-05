Disha Patani Looks Like A Dream In All-White Outfit, Grooves On Her Song 'Galliyan' | Watch

Disha Patani recently impressed the audience with her romantic thriller film Ek Villain Return and was busy due to the promotions of the film. The actress has now posted a video of her enjoying on the beach and grooving to the 'Galliyan Returns' song from her film. Disha looks absolutely gorgeous in the video and fans are just lovestruck by her beauty.

Disha looks divine in an all-white outfit and can be seen flaunting her toned body and abs. In the post, Disha simply wrote, "#ekvillainreturns". Take a look at the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

Disha stunned her fans with some gorgeous looks for Ek Villain Returns promotions. In one of her looks, she wore a pastel green crop top and thigh high slit skirt. She kept her hair open and wore silver coloured high heels to complete her look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

In another look, Disha looked beautiful in a brown off shoulder dress with a belt. The actress also sported bangs in the pictures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

Here, Disha wore a stunning bodycon black dress. In the pics, Disha sported shoulder-length hair and sported a little different look. The dress has a thigh-high slit and she carried a grey purse s well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

Earlier, Disha was seen in a stunning red gown with a plunging neckline.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

Apart from Disha, Ek Villian Returns also stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. Directed by Mohit Suri, Ek Villain Returns was released in theatres on July 29, 2022.

Meanwhile, Disha will be seen in Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra and has wrapped up shooting for the film. Disha and Sidharth will share the screen space for the first time. She will star in Project K. The movie also stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan and it will be made on a high budget. As per the reports, Project K is a science fiction film and the shooting of the film has already started.