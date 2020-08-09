Disha Patani shared a sizzling hot picture of herself on Instagram on Sunday sending the photosharing app into meltdown

Disha Patani shared a sizzling hot picture of herself on Instagram on Sunday sending the photosharing app into meltdown. In the picture, Patani can bee seen sporting white ripped denim shorts, bralette top, and a loose shirt while she effortlessly poses by sticking her thumb in a pocket. The actor looked gorgeous as she lets her hair loose and poses for the camera while she embraced her long legs as she sports an anklet. Keeping the caption simple, the actor left a floral emoji over the post. The insta post has so far garnered more than 1.6 million likes and her comment section was flooded with remarks like "gorgeous," and "why so stunning".

View this post on Instagram _ A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) onAug 9, 2020 at 3:16am PDT

The gorgeous lass has been sharing her sun-kissed pictures on her Insagram profile. Take a look at some of the posts here:

Sizzling hot

View this post on Instagram Take me back __ A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) onJul 19, 2020 at 12:41am PDT

The ultimate diva

View this post on Instagram _ A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) onJul 24, 2020 at 11:42pm PDT

Hotness personified

View this post on Instagram _ A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) onJul 21, 2020 at 4:38am PDT

Soaking up some sun on the beach

Some more from Malang

View this post on Instagram Some more #malang_______ A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) onJan 19, 2020 at 10:01pm PST

Lately, the 'Baaghi 2' actor has been keeping her fans updated about her activities by posting pictures and videos on social media platforms

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha