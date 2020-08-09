Disha Patani heats up Instagram with her latest throwback pic: Five times the Diva set the temp soaring | In Pics
Disha Patani shared a sizzling hot picture of herself on Instagram on Sunday sending the photosharing app into meltdown. In the picture, Patani can bee seen sporting white ripped denim shorts, bralette top, and a loose shirt while she effortlessly poses by sticking her thumb in a pocket. The actor looked gorgeous as she lets her hair loose and poses for the camera while she embraced her long legs as she sports an anklet. Keeping the caption simple, the actor left a floral emoji over the post. The insta post has so far garnered more than 1.6 million likes and her comment section was flooded with remarks like "gorgeous," and "why so stunning".
The gorgeous lass has been sharing her sun-kissed pictures on her Insagram profile. Take a look at some of the posts here:
Lately, the 'Baaghi 2' actor has been keeping her fans updated about her activities by posting pictures and videos on social media platforms
