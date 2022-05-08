New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Project K is one of the most anticipated and awaited movies as it stars the three superstars of India, Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. This is the first time that Prabhas will collaborate with Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. Now, there is a new update on Project K as Bollywood actress Disha Patani has joined the star cast of the film.

Disha Patani shared a picture on her Instagram story which also had a welcome note from the team of Project K. We can see roses and a gift hamper in the picture as well. The note reads, "Dear Disha, Project K welcomes you. We are thrilled to have you on board." Disha also added heart emoticons to the story.

Take a look at Disha's Instagram story:

Earlier, Prabhas had shared a picture of Amitabh Bachchan on Instagram and expressed his happiness in working with him. He wrote in the caption, "This is a dream come true for me. Completed the first shot of #ProjectK today with the legendary @amitabhbachchan Sir!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

In 2021, Amitabh Bachchan announced that the shooting for Project K has begun. He shared the photo on Twitter as well. He wrote, " for the Mahurat shot of #ProjectK .. what an honour to be behind the clap being given by the icon that created cinematic magical waves throughout the Country and the World with Bahubali #actorprabhas".

T 3976 - .. for the Mahurat shot of #ProjectK .. what an honour to be behind the clap being given by the icon that created cinematic magical waves throughout the Country and the World with Bahubali #actorprabhas @deepikapadukone @nagashwin7 @VyjayanthiFilms pic.twitter.com/xxOhZKjmds — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 24, 2021

Project K is a science fiction thriller film, which will be made on a high budget. Earlier, it was reported that the movie will be made on a high budget as it is a science fiction film. It will be directed by Nag Ashwin.

Meanwhile, Disha was last seen in Radhe opposite Salman Khan. She will star in Ek Cillian Returns with John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. She has wrapped up shooting for Yodha opposite Sidharth Malhotra.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav